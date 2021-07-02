Celebree School opens new location in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Celebree School wants you to know its new location in Owings Mills is open!

The new school is on Crossing Way.

They offer infant and toddler care, as well as preschool, but that's not all! There's also have a summer camp there.

The owner of this new school says at the end of the day, Celebree is all about community.

"We grow people big and small. It's not just about the children. It's about the family and it's also about our teachers," said owner Britt McKenzie. "We take our teachers, if we have an aid, we're developing them to be a teacher. If we're taking a teacher, we're developing them to be a director. And a director, I hope they're a franchise owner one day."

For more information, click here.