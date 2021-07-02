Watch
We're Open

Actions

Celebree School opens new location in Owings Mills

items.[0].image.alt
Pexels
we're open generic
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 20:27:33-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Celebree School wants you to know its new location in Owings Mills is open!

The new school is on Crossing Way.

They offer infant and toddler care, as well as preschool, but that's not all! There's also have a summer camp there.

The owner of this new school says at the end of the day, Celebree is all about community.

"We grow people big and small. It's not just about the children. It's about the family and it's also about our teachers," said owner Britt McKenzie. "We take our teachers, if we have an aid, we're developing them to be a teacher. If we're taking a teacher, we're developing them to be a director. And a director, I hope they're a franchise owner one day."

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.