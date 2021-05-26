Belle Bambini is open for business!

BALTIMORE — Belle Bambini wants you to know it's open Baltimore!

The children's clothing store is in the Alley Shops off Reisterstown Road. They’ve been in business for more than a decade.

"We have things that you won't find in the department store or at the mall,” said owner Sarah Rosenberg. “We have baby outfits, pants, suits, dress shirts, belts. If you come to the back we have an entire shoe section. We have the most adorable baby shoes that you've ever seen."

Belle Bambini is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

