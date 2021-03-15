Baltimore Museum of Art set to reopen March 28

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Museum of Art is set to reopen on March 28.

Tickets will be sold in time slots, with admission every 30 minutes for up to eight people.

Operating hours are Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For now, no walk-up visitors are permitted.

Museum members can reserve free passes in advance beginning March 21.

Passes for the general public will be available the next day here.

All guests are required to answer two questions about COVID-19 and wear face masks.

During their closure, three new 2020 Vision exhibitions were added by artists Sharon Lockhart, Tschabalala Self, and Lisa Yuskavage.