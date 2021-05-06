Baltimore County Public Libraries to reopen on limited basis May 17

TOWSON, Md. — For the first time since March 2020, Baltimore County is opening 17 public library branches on a limited basis beginning May 17.

To start off branches will be at 30 percent capacity from Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each branch will offer browsing and self-checkout of materials, up to one hour of computer use per day, self-service printing, faxing and copying, library card registration and digital card conversions.

Extended loan fees will continue to be waived indefinitely.

All visitors must complete a health screening prior to entering.

Visitors ages 5 and over must wear a mask.

Meeting room usage, open seating or study spaces, magazine rooms and access to newspapers, notary and passport services, permits and licenses, and children play areas will reopen at a later date.

