Ashland Cafe in Cockeysville wants you to know they're open

BALTIMORE — Local businesses are struggling to stay afloat right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and you can help support them.

We're letting you know We're Open Baltimore!

One of those businesses is Ashland Cafe. It's on York Road in Cockeysville.

It's a family run bar and grill, serving up comfort food.

"Ashland Cafe is very friendly and it’s very local. We’ve been here long and we have a bar and we have a café too. We have patios here you can come to celebrate and enjoy the weather and plus food and yeah we have good food."

Right now, Ashland Cafe says they're open for dine in, takeout and delivery.