Ohio governor vetoes bill to ban gender-affirming care

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is vetoing a bill that would have banned gender-affirming care for trans youth and transgender participation in women's sports.

DeWine issued the veto despite the bill getting overwhelming support from Republican legislators. The bill passed with all 62 House Republicans and 24 out of 25 Senate Republicans voting in favor.

The bill had enough support in both chambers for the legislature to potentially override DeWine's veto.

DeWine said he made the decision after visiting doctors and patients at multiple Ohio children's hospitals.

The bill would prohibit gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, including hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical or surgical procedures and some mental health services.

Had the bill been signed, health care professionals who provide this care would have potentially lost their licenses and sued. Medicaid would not cover gender-affirming procedures for minors.

House Bill 68 was introduced by Republican State Rep. Gary Click. Lawmakers in favor of the bill argue that trans teens don’t know what they really want, and their parents and doctors are pressured to approve this health care.

