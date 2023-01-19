Officials recapture escaped inmate in Carroll County

UPDATE: The MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service have recaptured the inmate who escaped from the Central MD Correctional Facility. Jeremiah Ballard was taken into custody at the Vista Garden Shopping Center Monday morning.

Ballard was nearing the end of a five-year state sentence when he escaped from the minimum-security facility. He has been transported to another DPSCS facility where he will face escape and other charges.

There were no injuries during the suspect's apprehension, which included a brief foot chase.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Investigation Unit are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Central Laundry Facility on Buttercup Road in Sykesville.

Jeremiah Ballard escaped around 9:30 a.m., and was last seen wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, dark blue jacket, tan hat and glasses.

Officers say he was serving five years on theft and assault charges. He was a minimum-security inmate.

Police describe Ballard as a 27-year-old Black man that is 5'11 and 150 lbs.

Sykesville Middle School was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Please call 911 if you see this person or have any information on his whereabouts.