Officers shoot at fleeing shoplifter's vehicle in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are searching for a burglary suspect after he was seen shoplifting in Southwest Baltimore.

Around 11:19 a.m., in the 3600 block of Wilkens Avenue, police were investigating reports of a robbery in the area when they saw a suspect stealing from the 7-Eleven.

Police say as they attempted to stop the suspect, they got in their car and drove off.

As a result, the suspect struck two officers with his SUV.

Another officer then discharged his weapon at the suspect's vehicle.

It is unclear if the car or the suspect was hit at the time.

Police are still actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.