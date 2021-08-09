Two rescued by the Coast Guard Monday in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two people were rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday after losing control of their jet ski in the Ocean City Inlet.

The Coast Guard was able to retrieve two of the three jet skiers. The last person was retrieved by a good Samaritan in the area.

No injuries were reported.

“We were already underway at the time and were able to get on scene pretty quickly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Barelli, coxswain of the responding small boat. “They were drifting close to the jetties, so I’m glad we got there when we did. Part of our success today was training, part was luck and part was everyone involved having life jackets on.”