Two arrested in Ocean City for handgun violations during traffic stop

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two people were arrested Sunday for handgun violations in Ocean City.

According to Ocean City Police, they initiated a traffic stop in the area of 200 block of 2nd Street after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign before entering onto Philadelphia Avenue.

During the stop, detectives found four loaded handguns, additional ammunition, approximately 2 ounces of marijuana, two digital scales and over $4,000 in cash.

It was later found that one of the handguns had been reported stolen.

19-year-old Dennis Sanchez Jr. and 19-year-old Tobias Amari Kargbo, both of Alexandria, VA were arrested.