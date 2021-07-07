Watch
NewsOcean City

Actions

Two arrested in Ocean City for handgun violations during traffic stop

items.[0].image.alt
Ocean City Police Department
Ocean City Police Department
ocpd.JPG
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 16:12:22-04

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two people were arrested Sunday for handgun violations in Ocean City.

According to Ocean City Police, they initiated a traffic stop in the area of 200 block of 2nd Street after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign before entering onto Philadelphia Avenue.

During the stop, detectives found four loaded handguns, additional ammunition, approximately 2 ounces of marijuana, two digital scales and over $4,000 in cash.

It was later found that one of the handguns had been reported stolen.

19-year-old Dennis Sanchez Jr. and 19-year-old Tobias Amari Kargbo, both of Alexandria, VA were arrested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020