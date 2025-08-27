Trump administration moves to halt Maryland offshore wind project near Ocean City

The Trump administration has filed court documents outlining its intent to "vacate its approval of construction and operations plan" for the planned U.S. Wind turbine farm off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

The pulling of permits represents a significant development for the Stop Offshore Wind movement on Maryland's Eastern Shore, which has opposed the wind project for years.

"I've heard from many in our community already that they're excited that the news is finally out that this should be over with and hopefully it's put to rest. Hopefully this is the last page in this chapter," Delegate Wayne Hartman said.

Hartman represents Wicomico and Worcester counties as a Republican.

Senator Mary Beth Carozza, who represents Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties as a Republican, said the movement remains vigilant despite the development.

"Now we're in a strong position. However, we will keep fighting until there's a final decision and the stop offshore wind project, the stop offshore wind movement will keep working," Carozza said.

U.S. Wind did not reply to a request for comment but argued against multiple claims in the federal government's motion in a response to the legal filing.

The project plans call for 114 wind turbines hundreds of feet tall to be built about 10 miles off the coast of Ocean City. Opponents have cited concerns about ecological impacts and potential harm to the local economy.

"We saw when a blade fiberglass blade shattered further up north. There was debris on the beaches for weeks," Hartman said.

Carozza emphasized the broader implications of the fight.

"So this is way beyond Ocean City. We are going to fight and protect the hometown always, but we are also fighting to protect Maryland's coast, and that's why I think you've seen the movement build, especially build this past summer," Carozza said.

Supporters of the project argue it will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide much-needed energy generation for Maryland's power grid.

The battle continues in the courtroom.

