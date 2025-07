OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Summer Sports Safari, also known as the S3 Festival, is coming back to Ocean City.

From July 12-13, the family festival, just off the boardwalk, involves a blend of sports activities.

This includes sand lacrosse, beach volleyball footvolley, spikeball and teqball.

Organizers say the festival emphasizes interactivity, health, wellness sustainability and exposure to new sports.

