Seven sentenced for involvement in assaults last year on Ocean City's Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Seven suspects involved in two separate assaults last June on the Ocean City Boardwalk have been sentenced to prison.

Both incidents happened June 9 between 10 and 11pm on the Boardwalk at 11th and 15th Streets.

Detectives followed tips from the community and used surveillance footage from City Watch Cameras and cell phone videos to identify the below listed suspects, all of who pleaded guilty.