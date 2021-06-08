Seven sentenced for involvement in assaults last year on Ocean City's Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Seven suspects involved in two separate assaults last June on the Ocean City Boardwalk have been sentenced to prison.
Both incidents happened June 9 between 10 and 11pm on the Boardwalk at 11th and 15th Streets.
Detectives followed tips from the community and used surveillance footage from City Watch Cameras and cell phone videos to identify the below listed suspects, all of who pleaded guilty.
- Marquis Trajon Demby, 23, Lincoln, DE, sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- Marcus Dashawn Butler, 28, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 7 years suspended.
- Orlando Manship Nichols Jr, 21, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 6 years suspended.
- Xavier Jamal Spencer, 20, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- Daveione K Cephas, 21, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 6 years suspended.
- Cortez Murray, 24, Easton, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 6 years suspended.
- Kabreon Nichols, 19, Cambridge, MD, sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 5 years suspended.