Saturday's Ocean City Christmas parade canceled due to expected bad weather

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City has canceled its Christmas parade on Saturday due to heavy rain and wind predicted in the forecast.

“Ocean City Special Events staff has been working hard to prepare for this holiday tradition and the last thing they wanted to do was cancel,” said Special Events Director, Frank Miller. “Although we are disappointed, our staff does not want to put the volunteers, participants and the thousands of spectators that line the streets for the parade in hazardous and unsafe conditions.”

There are other weekend holiday events still scheduled to go on in Ocean City including the Winterfest of Lights, Train Garden Display, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, and the Jingle Bell 5k.

Click here for the latest information.