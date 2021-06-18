Police: Reisterstown man shot after falling through car sunroof in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two Prince George's County men are being held without bond after a 21-year-old victim was shot last Sunday in Ocean City.

It all started around 2:52 in the morning at a hotel parking lot.

For some reason the victim, who is from Reisterstown, decided to walk on top a parked vehicle which unbeknownst to him was occupied.

He ended up falling through the car sunroof, at which point two men inside got out to confront him.

One of the men, 27-year-old Antonio Jermaine Epps, allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim twice before fleeing.

By the time police arrived, the victim was gone. He was later found seeking treatment at the 15th Street firehouse and is expected to survive.

The suspects vehicle was located at a gas station in Berlin. Officers pulled it over and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and large capacity drum style magazine inside.

Along with Epps, police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jameal Dannielle Mcleod.

With the assistance of the witnesses and our allied law enforcement agencies, the following two arrests were made.