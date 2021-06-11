Watch
NewsOcean City

Actions

Police: Ocean City officers find Baltimore man loading gun while breaking up large crowd

items.[0].image.alt
Ocean City Police Department
Ocean City Police Department
ocpd.JPG
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 09:26:45-04

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people are in custody on gun possession charges after Ocean City Police had to break up a large rowdy crowd overnight Thursday.

Around 12:21am bike patrol officers came across a crowd of 20 to 30 people gathered in the roadway at 7th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

Police say an argument had broken out with some people near a vehicle stopped in the street.

As officers began breaking things up, they noticed a passenger in the backseat of the stopped car loading a magazine into a semi-automatic handgun.

That suspect was identified as 19-year-old Lazairus Alonzo Smith, of Baltimore.

While disarming and taking Smith into custody, 19-year old Jacob Elijha Anderson, of Pennsylvania, allegedly came up and began getting hostile with officers.

He too was placed under arrest, as was the driver, 18-year-old Cherish Glenn, of Westminster.

Police ended up recovering two handguns from the back-seat of the car with two fully loaded extended magazines.

Smith is being held without bail. Anderson is awaiting to see a court commissioner, and Glenn has been released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020