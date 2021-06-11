Police: Ocean City officers find Baltimore man loading gun while breaking up large crowd

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people are in custody on gun possession charges after Ocean City Police had to break up a large rowdy crowd overnight Thursday.

Around 12:21am bike patrol officers came across a crowd of 20 to 30 people gathered in the roadway at 7th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

Police say an argument had broken out with some people near a vehicle stopped in the street.

As officers began breaking things up, they noticed a passenger in the backseat of the stopped car loading a magazine into a semi-automatic handgun.

That suspect was identified as 19-year-old Lazairus Alonzo Smith, of Baltimore.

While disarming and taking Smith into custody, 19-year old Jacob Elijha Anderson, of Pennsylvania, allegedly came up and began getting hostile with officers.

He too was placed under arrest, as was the driver, 18-year-old Cherish Glenn, of Westminster.

Police ended up recovering two handguns from the back-seat of the car with two fully loaded extended magazines.

Smith is being held without bail. Anderson is awaiting to see a court commissioner, and Glenn has been released on her own recognizance.