One person hospitalized in Baltimore after smoking in bed in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — One person was flown from Ocean City to a Baltimore-area hospital due to severe injuries from a house fire caused by smoking in bed.

It happened on Monday afternoon, around 4:28 p.m. at 12704 Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's office, the person who was unable to escape the flames was taken out of the home and given medical care.

Because of the severity of the person's injuries, the patient was flown by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a Baltimore hospital for advanced treatment.

Authorities say the fire started from a person smoking in bed.

“Ocean City firefighters acted swiftly and decisively in challenging conditions,” said Fire Marshal Matthew Owens. “Their rapid intervention gave this individual a fighting chance.”