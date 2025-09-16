Offshore wind advocates tout benefits of Ocean City project amid Trump administration opposition

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Advocates for offshore wind energy are highlighting the potential benefits of a wind farm planned off the coast of Ocean City, claiming the project would deliver environmental, economic and energy cost advantages even as it faces opposition from the Trump administration and Republican state leaders.

"Offshore wind is driving ratepayer savings, there's real data that is demonstrating how these projects are demonstrating how these projects are going to deliver relief for ratepayers," Stephanie Francoeur, senior vice president of communications and external affairs for Oceantic Network said.

Representatives from the Ironworkers and Steelworkers unions argued the project would benefit union workers by creating middle-class jobs.

"It's unprecedented to see this administration with a sort of stroke of a pen wipe this out," Kendall Martin, general vice president of the Ironworkers National Union said.

The wind farm has drawn criticism from Republican state leaders, Ocean City's mayor and the Trump administration. Most recently, the Trump administration filed in court to revoke permits for the project.

Additionally, $47 million in funding was pulled from the Sparrows Point offshore wind manufacturing and logistics site.

Republican Delegate Wayne Hartman, who represents Ocean City, outlined why people oppose the project.

"There are so many negatives to this. You know, the president, you know, he outlines national security, and absolutely, this is a threat to national security, but it's a threat to so much more. You know, for our community, it's a threat to tourism. It's a threat to real estate values. There have been studies that have been done to show that this will be a detriment to, to tourism," Hartman said.

With the Trump administration opposing offshore wind development, the advocacy group was asked about their thoughts on getting the project approved even after Trump's term ends.

"It's certainly hitting some roadblocks at the moment but I think at the end of the day ratepayers really want lower energy costs and reliable energy costs and from here to 2030 there's really no other way to get there at a significant level without offshore wind," Francoeur said.

The courts have not made a decision on pulling the permits. US Wind is fighting to keep the project viable in the courts.

