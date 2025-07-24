Ocean City wind farm battle intensifies

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A coalition of Ocean City business owners are continuing the battle between US Wind and local opponents.

A legal challenge questions whether environmental laws and the Administrative Procedure Act were properly followed in the approval process.

"Our stop offshore wind movement has decided to appeal at two different levels at both Circuit Court and Worcester County, but also with the EPA. So again, we are taking advantage of every opportunity to make the case and specifically lay out the negative impacts in very specific areas," Senator Mary Beth Carozza said.

The dispute has expanded to include the permitting process itself. The EPA claims Maryland's Department of the Environment (MDE) didn't follow proper procedures, stating that MDE identified the incorrect appeals process in the Notice of Final Determination and provided conflicting information about the appeals process on its website.

MDE has responded firmly, asserting that "State-issued permits adhere to, or are more stringent than, federal requirements. However, the authority to issue these permits is a state function under Maryland law."

US Wind remains confident in their position, stating, "We are confident that all of our project's permits – including the final air permit issued by the Maryland Department of the Environment."

The company added that "US Wind will develop one of the largest energy projects in the region, helping to meet skyrocketing demand, support good, local jobs, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth."

Local politicians continue to oppose the project.

"We've been working it day in and day out for several years, but there's some people that are still just learning about it for the first time and they're opposed to it," Carozza said.

The economic impact remains a central point of contention. Opponents argue offshore wind is the most expensive type of energy generation, while supporters counter that long-term energy production will ultimately outweigh construction costs.

