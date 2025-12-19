Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ocean City police say reports of fugitive on the loose are false

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A social media post has been circulating claiming a fugitive is on the loose in Ocean City, but the Ocean City Police Department says that isn't true.

The post first started circulating in a Facebook group on Thursday December 18.

It says the police department is searching for a fugitive and advising residents to remain indoors.

"The Ocean City Police Department is not actively searching for a fugitive, and there is no threat to the public that would require a shelter-in-place order," the department said in a Facebook post.

