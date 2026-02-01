Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
NewsOcean City

Actions

Ocean City Police: ICE provides notice of operations when possible

Maryland beach police confused about whether or not to bust topless patrons
Copyright Getty Images
Mark Wilson
<p>Police drive on the beach on August 27, 2011 in Ocean City, Maryland.</p>
Maryland beach police confused about whether or not to bust topless patrons
Posted
and last updated

OCEAN CITY, Md. — While the Democrat controlled Maryland General Assembly appears poised to pass new laws prohibiting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), one Maryland Police Department appears to have "a mutual understanding," when it comes to communicating with one another.

MORE: Maryland Senate Democrats advance bills to limit ICE enforcement in the state despite Republican push back

During Ocean City's January 27th Mayor and City Council Work Session, Police Captain Dennis Eade told leaders that ICE generally gives the department notification of when they're in town, "but there are some instances where they won’t be able to."

Eade, however, made it clear "that OCPD is not involved with ICE operations."

There have been multiple reports of recent ICE activity in the area.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are