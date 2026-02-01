Ocean City Police: ICE provides notice of operations when possible

OCEAN CITY, Md. — While the Democrat controlled Maryland General Assembly appears poised to pass new laws prohibiting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), one Maryland Police Department appears to have "a mutual understanding," when it comes to communicating with one another.

MORE: Maryland Senate Democrats advance bills to limit ICE enforcement in the state despite Republican push back

During Ocean City's January 27th Mayor and City Council Work Session, Police Captain Dennis Eade told leaders that ICE generally gives the department notification of when they're in town, "but there are some instances where they won’t be able to."

Eade, however, made it clear "that OCPD is not involved with ICE operations."

There have been multiple reports of recent ICE activity in the area.