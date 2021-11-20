Watch
Ocean City Police collecting toys this holiday season to benefit local non-profit

Posted at 7:15 PM, Nov 19, 2021
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City Police are collecting toys to benefit Worcester County GOLD!

This is a local non-profit organization that strives to promote dignity by providing financial aid to families in crisis, vulnerable adults and children in foster care in Worcester County.

All toys will be provided as part of the organizations “Helping Hands for the Holidays” program.

New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Public Safety Building, located at 6501 Coastal Highway.

Worcester GOLD requests that all toys be valued at $40 or less, and do not include jewelry, bicycles, electronics, video games, or toy weapons of any kind.

All monetary donations and contributions should be directed to Worcester County GOLD and mailed to 299 Commerce Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863.

The deadline for all toy donations is Wednesday, December 8th.

