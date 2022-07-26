Watch Now
Ocean City landmark Seacrets to open new location in Chincoteague, Virginia

Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 26, 2022
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Seacrets, known as one of Ocean City's top night spots, is expanding by opening a new location in Chincoteague, Virginia.

Their new restaurant and bar will be located bayside at the south-west end of the island, on a piece of land acquired July 20.

The new place is expected to open in the Spring of 2024.

Similar to the original Ocean City landmark, Seacrets Chincoteague will include a small tiki bar, rock bar, raw bar, restaurant and boutique, with a palm tree jungle.

Inspired by the his own travels to Jamaica, Leighton Moore opened the popular Caribbean themed bar and nightclub in June of 1988.

The business has since grown to include the Ocean 98.1 FM radio station, Atlantic Beverage Center and Seacrets Distillery.

