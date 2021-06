OCEAN CITY, Md. — The OC Airshow is making its return to the beach this year during Fathers Day weekend.

So far nine different performances have been announced.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline each show.

Other acts include the SOCOM Para-Commandos and GEICO Skytypers.

The Skytypers print out words in the sky as they fly that can be seen from up to 15 miles away.

