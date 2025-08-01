Multiple people evaluated following carbon monoxide exposure at Ocean City hotel

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Fire Department are on the scene of an incident where multiple people had to be evaluated after a carbon monoxide alarm.

Just after 11:00 a.m., the fire department was sent to the Ashore Hotel for a reported carbon monoxide alarm.

Officials say due to the number of people requiring medical evaluation, additional EMS resources were required on the scene.

A total of 13 people were evaluated on the scene. Four people were sent to the hospital with elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their blood, a spokesperson with the Ocean City Fire Department said.

Ocean City building inspectors, representatives from the gas company, and members of the Fire Marshal’s Office are currently on scene working to determine the source of the exposure.

This incident remains under investigation.