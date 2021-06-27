Watch
NewsOcean City

Actions

Maryland State Police respond to small plane crash at Ocean City Airport on Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Three dead after car flees from Maryland State Police traffic stop
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 15:42:36-04

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Maryland State Police responded to Ocean City Airport on Sunday for a report of a small plane crash in Worcester County.

Police say all five people on board refused medical treatment at the scene.

We will update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020