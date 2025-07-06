July 4th fireworks launched into crowd sets off mad dash on Ocean City Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City report an extremely busy Fourth of July weekend.

Aside from the expected large crowds and heavy holiday traffic, a couple incidents turned violent.

First, countless vacationers walking the boardwalk scattered upon hearing a series of loud pops.

A mad dash ensued as many feared the noises were gunshots.

Turns out a group of people decided to launch fireworks in the middle of the bustling boardwalk.

One arrest was made, although the suspect's identity was not revealed.

Police did their best to dispel rumors of a shooting taking place, posting on Facebook "We can confirm that there were NO firearm-related injuries involved. Fireworks, not gunfire, caused the sounds. There is no ongoing threat to the public."

By that time hundreds of videos had already made the rounds on social media creating more panic.

About two hours later, just after 12:45am, real gunfire rang out.

An 18-year-old Cambridge man was wounded in the arm around 28th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

Traffic was shut down in both directions, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.

So far the man's been uncooperative with detectives, so there's been no arrests made.