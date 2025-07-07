Jet ski crash in Assawoman Bay leaves two people injured, one seriously, Monday morning

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A crash involving jet skis in Ocean City is currently under investigation.

The Ocean City Fire Department took to social media Monday to report that a fire boat was on the scene of the crash in Assawoman Bay.

Officials say the incident occurred at 9:47 a.m. Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the fire department told WMAR that two people were injured, one seriously, after two jet skis collided.

The seriously injured patient was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a medical center.

The status of the second patient is unknown at this time.

The investigation has been assumed by the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*