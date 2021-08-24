It's a record: 1,135 pound blue marlin caught in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Florida man now holds the Maryland state record for biggest blue marlin.

Billy Gerlach, 41, caught the 1,135 pound behemoth on August 20 in Ocean City during the 30th MidAtlantic fishing tournament.

But it didn't come easy, Billy says it took more than three hours to reel the fish in.

“I’ve been waiting for that bite my whole life,” said Gerlach.

The previous record stood for 12 years.

Weighmaster Francis Ingram officially certified the catch at Sunset Marina, which was also confirmed by a Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologist.

The meat of the marlin was donated to area food banks, while other parts were collected for scientific research.