Help Ocean City Police ID this woman, she's accused of stealing checks and trying to cash them with a phony ID

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Police Department says its investigating several recent cases of fraudulent checks being cashed.

On Thursday the agency released photos of a woman they say has been stealing stealing checks from residential mailboxes in the West Ocean City area.

OCPD This woman is accused of stealing checks from West Ocean City mailboxes and trying to cash them under a fake name

Investigators believe the woman then washes the checks, before trying to cash them.

Washing erases ink, allowing a suspect to rewrite the check in their own name.

This has reportedly happened at multiple banks throughout Worcester County.

On at least one occasion the woman used a fraudulent Georgia driver’s license identifying herself as Kimberly Williams.

She was last seen November 7, driving a silver SUV with an unknown Maryland license plate number.

Anyone recognizing her is asked to contact police at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136.

The case number is 2025-00-4466.

