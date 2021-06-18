Five charged in overnight armed robbery outside Ocean City motel

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City Police have arrested five suspects including two juveniles in connection to an overnight armed robbery on June 16.

It happened around 3:47am in the 100 block of 27th Street.

The 18-year-old victim from Reading, Pennsylvania told officers he had an exchange of words with five individuals from a motel balcony.

Later the group allegedly confronted the victim in the parking lot.

One reportedly lifted their shirt, showing the grip of a handgun, before robbing the victim of his personal belongings.

Two of the suspects were arrested a few hours later near where the robbery happened.

The other three were spotted leaving the motel in a car and were pulled over by police.

Two of the suspects, a juvenile and 20-year-old Lawar Shawud Turner, of Trapp, were armed with loaded handguns.

Inside the car, officers found more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Some of the victim's stolen property ended up being recovered from the suspects motel room.

Police identified two other suspects as 19-year-old Ja’avier Nasjier Pierce and 21-year-old Jahza Molik Barney, both of Easton. The fifth suspect is a juvenile.

All five are being held without bail. Both juvenile cases have been waived to adult status.