Assateague Island swim area reopens after pieces of old military explosives washed ashore

BERLIN, Md. — The North Ocean Beach swimming area at Assateague Island is officially reopen following a multi-day closure.

Last weekend, six pieces of old military explosives were discovered washed ashore.

The incident prompted temporary closures at the beach, to allow time for bomb techs to safely dispose of the fragments.

During the 1940s the area was used as a test range for US Navy missiles and bombs. Debris were buried on the island in the 1950s, but occasionally still show up on the beaches.

Officials say park visitors should never pick up unknown metal objects on the beach or in the surf. Instead, notify a park employee.

