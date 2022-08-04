Watch Now
NewsOcean City

Actions

Assateague Island swim area reopens after pieces of old military explosives washed ashore

Assateague Island Over Sand Vehicle Zone
U.S. National Park Service
Assateague Island Over Sand Vehicle Zone
Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 13:15:20-04

BERLIN, Md. — The North Ocean Beach swimming area at Assateague Island is officially reopen following a multi-day closure.

Last weekend, six pieces of old military explosives were discovered washed ashore.

The incident prompted temporary closures at the beach, to allow time for bomb techs to safely dispose of the fragments.

During the 1940s the area was used as a test range for US Navy missiles and bombs. Debris were buried on the island in the 1950s, but occasionally still show up on the beaches.

Officials say park visitors should never pick up unknown metal objects on the beach or in the surf. Instead, notify a park employee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019