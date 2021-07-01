Argument on Ocean City Boardwalk leads to home invasion and four people being arrested

OCEAN CITY, Md. — An argument Tuesday night at the Ocean City Boardwalk led to a home invasion that ended with four people being arrested.

Officers initially responded just before midnight for a disorderly group outside a downtown apartment building.

When they got there police found out four people actually chased a victim inside his apartment.

The suspects allegedly forced their way inside by kicking in the door at which point they began to assault the victim and tried robbing him and his friends.

Police say the incident stemmed from some kind of argument on the boardwalk.

All the suspects were gone by the time officers got on scene, but they were located and arrested a short time later nearby.

Two of the suspects have been identified as James Travon Jones and Christianne Dave Igao, both 19 of Owings Mills.

Each is charged with home invasion: breaking & entering with intent to commit an act of violence, first and third-degree burglary, three counts of first and second-degree assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, and trespassing on private property.

Igao is being without bond.

The other two suspects 15-years-old from Baltimore. They face similar charges, but as juveniles.