After days of medical waste cleanup, Ocean City is open for swimming again

OCEAN CITY, Md — After five days of cleaning washed up medical waste, Ocean City officials say they're confident swimming is safe.

On Sunday morning a variety of potentially dangerous objects such as used needles, syringes and feminine hygiene products started washing along shorelines spanning the Delmarva Peninsula.

This forced several beaches along the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia coasts to close off swimming access.

Officials are still unsure where the waste came from, but according to Ocean City Emergency Services, water testing is back to normal levels. No injuries have been reported since the waste was discovered.

“We are pleased to report that after multiple high tides and several days of beach sweeping, we are no longer experiencing waste washing ashore," said Joe Theobald, Ocean City Emergency Services Director. "We are confident that it is now safe to reopen the ocean for swimming and surfing. While the source of the waste is still unknown, we will continue to work in coordination with agencies from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia."

Assateague Island says lifeguarded beaches have reopened, with all other Maryland Oceanside Beaches remaining closed.

Meanwhile in nearby Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a recreational water advisory remains in effect until September 23.

"Beach access in Rehoboth Beach will remain open," the City of Rehoboth said on Facebook. "Swimming and wading in the ocean are not advised. Visitors are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes on the beach."