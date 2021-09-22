Watch
80-year-old makes art with shells in Ocean City

Posted at 11:26 PM, Sep 21, 2021
PASADENA, Md. — You pick em. She paints em.

Clair Dobry lives in Spit Point, a part of pretty Pasadena where you will spit out the shell once you find out next weekend will be her last appearance at Sun Fest in Ocean City.

“I’m 80, want to stay closer to home now,” says the artist surrounded by 40 bushels of her latest art work.

She gets the blue crab shells either out in front of her water front home or out in back of her back water home.

Or she simply runs to Seaside Restaurant in Glen Burnie to bring back dead crabs.

She freezes them. Then coats them. Fourteen times. The she paints them.

She started off with lighthouses, now she does dogs, cats, teams and your kids pictures.

They are sturdy. Not toys, but ornaments.

After 33 years, this will be her last Sun Fest, so enjoy the sunset Clair, the crabs are calling.

