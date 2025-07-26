Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18-year-old drowns at Assateague Island

BERLIN, Md. — An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning at Assateague Island National Seashore Thursday evening.

Officials say a relative ran down the beach and told the lifeguards two swimmers were struggling in the water offshore.

One was successfully rescued and the other was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive.

At this point, CPR was performed and then he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The 18-year-old was swimming near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach Parking Lot.

