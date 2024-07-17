'Top Chef Masters' star Naomi Pomeroy dies in tubing accident at 49

Naomi Pomeroy, an award-winning Portland chef who starred in “Top Chef Masters,” is dead at 49 after a tubing accident.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at Oregon’s Willamette River around 8:25 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office stated that three floaters on tubes and a paddle board that were tethered together got caught in a snag in the water. Pomeroy got pulled under the water and held down by the paddle board leash, said the sheriff’s office.

Corvallis Fire Department was first on scene with a boat. Fire department personnel rescued two floaters and transported them to a boat launch, but they were unable to recover Pomeroy.

Pomeroy's family told Portland Monthly that one of the other floaters was Pomeroy’s husband Kyle Linden Webster.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after and began searching downriver by land and water.

“BCSO deputies searched the area using all available tools, including sonar, underwater cameras, and drones, but were unable to locate any signs of Naomi in the area due to heavy debris,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

Search efforts were suspended for the night when all usable daylight had diminished, because divers could not deploy in such conditions.

A BCSO team has been on the water each day since Saturday in an effort to recover Pomeroy. Her body has still not been found. The sheriff’s office said it will continue to reassess the recovery mission daily.

“I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones,” said Sheriff Van Arsdall in a press release. “I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission and support during this difficult time.”

BCSO says the public can help with search efforts so long as boating laws and safety precautions are followed, such as wearing a life vest. If she is found, the public is instructed to call 911, and not attempt the rescue themselves.

The sheriff’s office also issued a word of caution for floaters on the river.

“If you float rivers, do not tie yourself to a paddle board unless you have a quick release leash. Also, do not tie two or more inner tubes together; this requires you to have a life jacket for each person. Kids 12 and younger must wear life jacket,” said BCSO.

Paddlers can review a complete list of laws in Oregon here.

Pomeroy was the 2014 recipient of a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific.