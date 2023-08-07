NWS: Nearly 30 million Americans under tornado watch

Nearly 30 million people in the Mid-Atlantic region are under a tornado watch. The watches Monday afternoon stretch from New York to Kentucky. Additionally, severe storms have been forecasted from North Carlina to Alabama.

Residents in Maryland and Virginia may need to prepare for winds of at least 75 mph with the storms, and heavy rain and hail cannot be ruled out.

On Monday the FAA warned that it would be rerouting flights around the widespread storms, affecting air travel across the Northeast. The FAA said it "will likely have to pause departures in and out of East Coast airports," including those in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Atlanta.

The potential severe weather outbreak follows several days of active weather. More than 300 severe weather reports were filed with the National Weather Service on Sunday, predominantly along the Gulf Coast. More than 200 reports of severe weather were filed on Saturday, including several for winds exceeding 80 mph in Kansas.

Fueling the storms is warmth and humidity that will cause heat indexes to rise to 100 in some areas.

The storm system is separating relatively mild conditions in the Midwest from oppressive heat in the South. Excessive heat warnings have been issued from Georgia and Florida to West Texas. The National Weather Service projects the heat index will reach 118 in New Orleans on Monday.

Meanwhile, much of the Midwest will remain in the 70s on Monday.

