Nikki Haley vows to remain in race for president after NH defeat

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley didn't seem discouraged Tuesday after losing the New Hampshire primary to former President Donald Trump.

The former United Nations Ambassador spoke to supporters soon after Trump was the projected winner and congratulated him, saying, "He earned it." But she didn't mince words when declaring she would not be conceding to the man for whom she twice voted for the role, just yet.

"New Hampshire is first in the nation; it is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over," Haley said.

Trump was considered the heavy favorite over Nikki Haley ahead of the Tuesday primary, particularly after he clinched the Iowa caucus lead last week. However, Haley pointed to her continuous rise in the polls, noting there were once 14 candidates compared to the two now left standing.

"I'm a fighter, and I'm scrappy," Haley said, noting she started the race polling at 2%. "Today, we got close to half of the vote. We still have a ways to go, but we keep moving up."

At the time of reporting, Haley was shown to have pulled more moderate-leaning voters to her side of the camp.

The next presidential primary will take place in Haley's home state of South Carolina.

