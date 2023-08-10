NFL Network, NFL RedZone to open up directly to customers on NFL+

The NFL announced on Thursday that users of the league's streaming service, NFL+, will now be able to watch its NFL RedZone and NFL Network products directly on the same platform.

The league launched NFL+ last year and said it had planned to offer the services together on the same platform for some time.

Right now the league says NFL+ can be streamed on the NFL app and at NFL.com for $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If customers want the premium level of the service they can upgrade and pay $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The NFL said it is offering a 20% discount for a limited time on the yearly subscription price.

Executives are working to try to learn more about what consumers want when it comes to paid television. The digital space is still growing and there are many choices when it comes to streaming platforms and how they are priced.

Last year the NFL jumped into streaming with the "Thursday Night Football" package it put exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for fans. And the league picked Google's YouTube TV as the home for its "Sunday Ticket" product.

Scott Hanson, a host on NFL RedZone, said, "This is very likely the future way that people will consume NFL RedZone and perhaps the NFL at large. And this is the first chance to do it."

