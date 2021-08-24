Taliban says it will not extend Aug. 31 deadline for US evacuations in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept "no extensions" to the deadline.

President Joe Biden and other top military officials in his administration have repeatedly said that they believe they can safely evacuate the thousands of American citizens, Afghan translators and others seeking escape from the country via special immigrant visas by the Aug. 31 deadline. However, the military is currently evacuating people below what the Pentagon believes is its maximum pace.

The Taliban have set up checkpoints around Kabul, causing delays for those trying to reach the airport. There's also a large crowd surrounding the airport, and the Biden administration has also confirmed Americans are facing threats from ISIS-K.

The U.S. military says it is currently in contact with American citizens and is offering them instructions as to how to reach the airport.

The comments from the Taliban come hours after reports surfaced that CIA Director William Burns secretly visited Taliban political leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Mujahid also said Tuesday that life is returning to normal in the country, but chaos at the airport remains a problem.