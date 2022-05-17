Cannes Film Festival opens with video address from Volodymyr Zelenskyy

CANNES, France — After a canceled 2020 edition and a scaled-back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday which what organizers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular.

Formally attired stars including Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore and Forest Whitaker were among those streaming down the Cannes’ famous red carpet Tuesday for the opening of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The war in Ukraine was at the forefront, with a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing Tuesday night before the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy “Final Cut.”

Zelenskyy called on filmmakers to call out dictators in the same way that Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler during World War II.

Zelenskyy also encouraged filmmakers to promote values of democracy and freedom in their work, asking if cinema will “stay quiet” as hundreds die.

The Ukrainian president said his country will continue fighting for its freedom and it will win this war.

More star-studded premieres — “Top Gun: Maverick!” “Elvis!” — await over the next 12 days.