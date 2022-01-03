Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal discomfort

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in a Sao Paulo hospital for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort.

Bolsonaro returned to the financial capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star, according to Globo.

A Brazilian government statement published by the Globo media outlet said Bolsonaro is "doing well."

According to CNN, the hospital says that Bolsonaro is suffering from an "intestinal subocclusion" and that he is currently "stable." It's unclear when he will be discharged.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times for abdominal issues since 2018, when he was stabbed in the lead-up to the country's presidential election.

Bolsonaro intends to run for re-election later this year, though polls show his popularity has been waning as Brazil struggles to contain COVID-19.