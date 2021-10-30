Watch
Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US

AP
U.S. President Joe Biden looks on prior to a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at La Villa Bonaparte in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Biden attended Saturday Vigil Mass at St. Patrick's Church a day after telling reporters that Pope Francis told him he should continue to receive Communion, despite the opposition of some conservatives in the U.S. upset with his support for abortion rights. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 30, 2021
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden has received Communion at St. Patrick’s Church in Rome during Saturday Vigil Mass, a day after saying Pope Francis told him he should continue to partake in the sacrament. The president’s support for abortion rights has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops, some of whom have suggested he should be denied Communion. The English-speaking church is the main place of worship for the American Catholic community in Rome and is just down the block from the U.S. Embassy. Biden regularly receives Communion in his home dioceses in Washington and Delaware

