5 dead after small plane crashes into soda truck in Haiti

Odelyn Joseph/AP
Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Posted at 9:17 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 21:18:00-04

A small plane has crashed in the bustling Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, killing at least five people and injuring several others.

Police Commissioner Pierre Belamy Samedi said that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour on Wednesday and hit a truck transporting soda bottles.

He said the truck driver was among the dead. He says the pilot was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not immediately known. Samedi says a total of five people were aboard the plane. No further details are immediately available.

