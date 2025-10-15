Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Video captures police chasing down Sheetz robbery suspect in Hagerstown

Washington County Sheriff's Office
Posted

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Aerial surveillance footage captures police chasing down a robbery suspect in Hagerstown.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Wayde Andrew Smith Jr., 35, robbed a Sheetz store on Venture Drive Wednesday morning.

As deputies arrived on scene, video shows Smith running from the store.

The Sheriff's Office shared video of the arrest.

Officers end up boxing Smith in at gunpoint, at which time he surrenders.

Turns out Smith already had four active warrants for his arrest.

Wayde Andrew Smith Jr.
