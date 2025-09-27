Three-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers leaves one dead, two injured in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A woman was killed Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Washington County.

Around 8:39 a.m., troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to northbound Interstate 81, south of U.S. Route 11 for the crash.

Investigators say a tractor trailer struck a Honda Civic driving north on I-81 in the second lane. That Honda then struck a second tractor trailer.

The driver of the Honda, 36-year-old Kathleen Hitch, died as a result of the crash.

Both tractor trailer drivers, Charles Fields and Luis Manuel Rodriguez, both 60 years old, were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police say.

Lanes were closed for 12 hours for the investigation into the crash.