Teen accused of breaking into multiple cars, setting fire to one in Washington County

CASCADE, Md. — A teen was apprehended Saturday following a vehicle fire in Washington County.

Officials say the juvenile, a 16-year-old boy, allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in the 25000 block of Lake Wastler Drive in Cascade, Maryland and set fire to a 1995 Ford F-350.

Firefighters responded to the fire and got it under control after five minutes, listing the cause of the fire as: "incendiary, open flame to combustibles."

Damages are estimated to total around $7,500.

Investigators say the juvenile was seen on surveillance video and was later found at a nearby gas station.

He was taken into custody and later released to his guardians on community detention after a consultation with the Department of Juvenile Services.