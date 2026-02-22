Police discover live homemade explosive device & 5 untraceable guns inside Western Maryland home

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A pair of Prince George's County men are facing charges after being caught in possession of several untraceable guns and a live improvised explosive device (IED) in Allegany County.

On Friday Maryland State troopers were called out to a home on Tulip Street in Cumberland.

At the scene police heard a gunshot, and later found a firearm on the ground outside the residence.

Troopers next encountered Darnell Demond Levy Jr. and Paul Thomas Baylor III, both of whom are 21-years-old from Bowie.

Maryland State Police Darnell Demond Levy Jr. (Left) Paul Thomas Baylor III (Right)

A search warrant of the home turned up five ghost guns and more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

Ghost guns possess no serial number and therefore are not lawfully registered or traceable.

Investigators also discovered a 3D printer used to make ghost guns.

Police say this one was "actively printing a fire control unit (FCU) for a Glock firearm."

On top of that, detectives recovered a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) inside the kitchen.

Maryland State Police

"A bomb squad from the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested and subsequently confirmed that the IED was a live device," Police said in a release. "The IED was rendered safe and removed from the residence without incident by bomb technicians."

Detectives did not provide any potential motive or reasoning as to why the duo was armed in such fashion.

Baylor, however, does have an extensive criminal history including a 2024 handgun and robbery conviction in Prince George's County that netted him a 15-year jail sentence.

Judge Leo E. Green Jr., though, ordered Baylor to serve just 18 months of that sentence.

That same year Baylor was convicted of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

He was handed a two-year sentence, but Allegany County Judge Erich Bean freed him after only four days.

Baylor is now due back in court on April 15 to answer for these latest charges