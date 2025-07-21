Man, woman found dead inside of home in Hagerstown, authorities say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A death investigation is underway in Hagerstown, Maryland.

On Saturday, July 19, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the 11800 block of White Pine Drive and found a man and woman dead inside of a home.

Both deceased individuals were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The sheriff's office believes this was an isolated and poses no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the sheriff's office at 240-313-2186.